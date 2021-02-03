StockMarketWire.com - Mineral explorer Oriole Resources said it had been awarded five new licences in central Cameroon.
The company said the licences, together with three licences granted to partner Reservoir Minerals Cameroon, represented a contiguous land package covering 3,592 square kilometres of highly prospective geological terrane.
An initial programme of desktop remote sensing and regional-scale stream sediment sampling would commence during the second half of 2021 to identify targets for follow-up.
At 9:43am: [LON:ORR] Oriole Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 0.4p
