StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company 4D pharma said it expected to complete enrolment for 'Part B' of the clinical trial assessing its lead cancer drug MRx0518 combined with Keytruda in the fourth quarter and receive initial results from its pancreatic cancer trial later this year.
Part A of the study included an initial safety phase assessing dose, while the part B cohort expansion phase assessed clinical benefit in addition to safety.
The company said 24 additional patients across five active US sites had now been treated in part B of this ongoing study, with target tumor reductions having been observed at the nine weeks.
Following new tumour cohorts added to part B of the study, enrolment for the trial was expected to complete in Q4 2021.
The company said it expected inintal data from its pancreatic cancer trial of drug MRx0519 in 2021.
'We look forward to generating more clinical data from our ongoing studies of MRx0518 in multiple different tumor types and treatment settings,' the company said.
'This will support 4D pharma's continued productive engagement with regulatory authorities to develop the clinical strategy to bring this novel therapeutic to patients suffering from a range of cancers.'
