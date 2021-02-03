StockMarketWire.com - Technology company BigDish said it had formed a joint venture with Amala foods to focus on production plant-based meat products initially within Asia.
The JV would initially be formed in the Philippines and the company was in in discussions to sign a lease for a production facility that would enable the business to become rapidly operational, BigDish said.
BigDish would own a 70% stake in the JV and 30% would be owned by Archie Rodriguez.
Rodriguez would lead product and commercial development and will initially hold the position of CEO of the JVC, it added.
The goals of the joint venture over the initial six-month period was to complete the development of up to six products.
The company would require no additional funding during this period.
Substantial work on product development has taken place over the recent months and the Company expects to announce some product launches within the initial period.
The venture builder would be spun out into its own listing, BigDish said.
