StockMarketWire.com - Mining group SolGold said final assays from holes at the Cacharposa target at the Porvenir project in Ecuador returned encouraging results.
The drilling had encountered significant intersections 'of over 400% metres' copper equivalent, the company said.
One hole, for instance, encountered 928 metres at 0.53% copper equivalent from 10 metres, including 644 metres at 0.65%.
At 10:14am: [LON:SOLG] SolGold PLC share price was 0p at 33.1p
