StockMarketWire.com - Former CEO of TI Media Marcus Rich has been appointed chairman of Digitalbox.
Rich will take the role on 17th February 2021, replacing Robin Miller who announced in October 2020 he would be standing down.
At TI Media Rich oversaw the sale of NME.com and the firm's acquisition by Future.
Digitalbox CEO James Carter said: 'The media market is responding well to our approach and I have absolute confidence that with Marcus's assistance and his experience working for leading media organisations Bauer Media, Daily Mail and General Trust and TI Media, we can steer the best possible course during these times of intense innovation and growth.'
Digitalbox owns Entertainment Daily, The Daily Mash and The Tab.
At 1:28pm: [LON:DBOX] share price was 0p at 6.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
