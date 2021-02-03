StockMarketWire.com - Directa Plus has received a €100,000 grant from the EU to enhance the development of Covid-19 masks.
The eight month project will include Directa Plus analysing how graphene technology can be better used in PPE to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
This will build on Directa's work undertaken during 2020 to develop the G+ face-mask and G+ filtering system.
Directa Plus founder and CEO Giulio Cesareo said: 'This grant will allow us to invest further and faster in improving the properties of our face-masks, allow us to supply them into clinical settings, and improve the environmental sustainability of their production.'
At 1:33pm: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was 0p at 61p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: