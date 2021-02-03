StockMarketWire.com - Oxford Biomedia has added a new non-executive director to its board, with Professor Dame Kay Davies joining on 1st March 2021.
Professor Davies is a world-leading human geneticist with a research focus on the molecular analysis of neuromuscular and neurological disease, particularly Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
She joins as non-independent director Martin Diggle steps down with immediate effect.
Oxford Biomedica non-executive chairman Dr Roch Doliveux said: 'It is an honour to have Professor Dame Kay Davies agree to join the Board and further augment our science and translational expertise as we continue to strengthen Oxford Biomedica's position as a leading gene and cell therapy company.
'I would like to thank Martin for his considerable time on the Board and the experience and support he has provided.'
