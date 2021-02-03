StockMarketWire.com - Post-tax profits for Santander's UK operations fell 38% in Q4 2020, to £438m from £709m in the same period of 2019.
In the quarter Santander provided over £4.6bn of government backed business loans to customers and £373,000 in payment holidays.
Related to Covid-19 loans, the bank made £448m of provisions for pandemic-related losses but credit impairments were down 43% quarter on quarter.
Mortgages were an area of growth for Santander which registered a rebound in application volumes. Over the quarter, this area of the business recorded net growth of £4.4bn.
Santander CEO Nathan Bostock said: 'Although Covid-19 materially impacted our results, the decisive actions we have taken have helped to deliver a very resilient performance despite the difficult environment. We have achieved strong lending growth, particularly in mortgages, grown customer deposits, delivered further efficiency savings and a notable improvement in income in the second half of the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.