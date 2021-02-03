StockMarketWire.com - EnQuest has added to its board with the appointment of Liv Monica Stubholt as non-executive director.
Stubholt joins from 15th February and will become a member of the company's audit and safety, climate and risk committees.
She is currently partner at the Oslo-based law firm Selmer and sits on a number of private company boards, industrial boards and academic committees including as chairperson of Fortum Oslo Varme and Silex Gas Norway.
EnQuest chairman Martin Houston said: 'I am delighted to welcome Liv Monica to the board of EnQuest. Her extensive experience at the intersection of the energy industry, public policy and governance is highly valued and I very much look forward to working with her as a member of the board.'
