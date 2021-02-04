StockMarketWire.com - UK Food producer Cranswick lifted its outlook for the current financial year as strong revenue growth continued in the third quarter of the year.
The outlook for the current financial year was now expected to be ahead of the board's previous expectations as 'strong revenue and earnings momentum delivered during the first half of the financial year continued during the third quarter,' the company said.
UK retail demand remained strong during the quarter, reflecting the continued shift towards greater in-home consumption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.
Performance over the festive trading period was robust and ahead of the same period in 2019.
The uptick in performance comes despite easing UK pig prices that pressured selling prices, the company said.
The company is set to announce its preliminary results for the 52 weeks ending 27 March 2021 on 18 May 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
