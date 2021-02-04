StockMarketWire.com - Unilever have reported a 3.5% underlying sales growth, pushing net profits up 0.8% to €6.1 billion (£5.38 billion)

Chief executive, Alan Jope, said: ' In a volatile and unpredictable year, we have demonstrated Unilever's resilience and agility through the Covid-19 pandemic.'

The group has also outlined it's developing strategies, including an increased focus on e-commerce, plant based foods and beauty.

Today we are setting out our plans to drive long term growth through the strategic choices we are making and outlining our multi-year financial framework. While volatility and unpredictability will continue throughout 2021, we begin the year in good shape and are confident in our ability to adapt to a rapidly changing environment ,' Jope added

Unilever also reported a growth of 1.2% in emerging markets, driven by positive sales in China and India. Latin America grew mid-single digit and Indonesia grew slightly, though declined in the final quarter. Developed markets grew 2.9%, led by strength in North American in-home foods. Europe declined for the full year, but grew in the final quarter.


