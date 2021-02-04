StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality technology firm VR Education has announced that it is to hold an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday 24 February at 11:00 am.
The purpose of the EGM is to vote on the replacement of CREST with Euroclear Bank for electronic settlement of trading in the company.
The company state that approval is 'necessary' to ensure that shares can continue to be settled electronically when they are traded on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock. The approval of the resolutions is therefore considered by the Board of Directors to be essential to the interests of the company and its shareholders.
Proxy voting is to be utilised in accordance to Irish Covid guidance.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
