Scientific research company Eco Health said it would defer dividend payments following a 'significant' investment in new product development. The decision comes despite revenue more than doubling in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 30 September, revenue rose to £42.5 million from £28.3 million, driven by Asian swine flu recovery in China.
'The rate of restocking of the pig herd has been ahead of most predictions; the strong pork commodity price driving a number of mechanisms to increase the number of breeding sows and resulting in extraordinary farm profitability,' the company said.
'This is turn has resulted in the greater use of premium medications such as Aivlosin,' it added.
The gross margin rose to an average of 48% from 43% last year.
