Digital transformation technology firm The Panoply has announced it has won two separate contracts in partnership with Mastek, a global IT player, worth more than £7m over the life of the contracts.

The contracts, which run for two years, have been awarded by the NHS Business Services Authority and comprise a £6m framework agreement to provide capabilities to support the organisation's digital transformation agenda and a £1.2m contract to be its overseas digital health delivery partner.

Neal Gandhi, CEO of The Panoply, said: 'These contract wins represent a step-change in our reach into healthcare, a key growth sector for the Group. We look forward to working with Mastek to support the NHS BSA with its ongoing digital transformation agenda.'


