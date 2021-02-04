StockMarketWire.com - Prudential has appointed two Non-Executive Directors with pan-Asian experience to join its board, taking effect on May 1, 2021.
Shriti Vadera, chair of Prudential, said: 'The Board is appointing individuals with the experience and skills to guide Prudential's transformation into a business focused exclusively on Asia and Africa. I am therefore delighted that Chua Sock Koong and Ming Lu are joining the board.'
Chua Sock Koong has 30 years' experience of business leadership and operations throughout Asia. She led Singtel Group, one of Asia's largest telecoms businesses, for 13 years as group chief executive, following seven years as group chief financial officer.
Ms Chua is a non-executive director of Bharti Airtel Limited in India and a member of Singapore's Council of Presidential Advisors.
Ming Lu has over 30 years' experience of investing and developing businesses throughout the Asia Pacific region. He has been with KKR since 2006 and is currently a partner and head of KKR Asia Pacific, playing a leadership role in KKR Asia's growth and expansion.
He has held various operating and investing positions throughout his career, including working for eight years at CITIC, one of China's largest businesses. Mr Lu is an independent non-executive director of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.
At 8:56am: [LON:PRU] Prudential PLC share price was 0p at 1249p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: