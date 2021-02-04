StockMarketWire.com - Digital investment company Pires has given an update on its investment in digital assets technology company Pluto Digital Assets plc.
The company has announced that Pluto has now completed further fund raising, amounting to a total of £2.5 million, which includes an investment from Argo Blockchain, which will have a 25% shareholding in Pluto.
Pires reported that the funding took place at a significant premium to the price at which they initially invested in Pluto during January 2021. At the same time, Pires has invested a further £100,000 in Pluto as part of this current funding round, satisfied from the existing cash resources of Pires.
Peter Redmond, chairman of Pires, commented: 'We are very pleased with the progress of Pluto to date, the level of demand from new investors and to have the opportunity to deploy further funds into a technology business operating in the very exciting and fast-growing digital assets sector.
'We look forward to updating the market on this investment in due course.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.