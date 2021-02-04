StockMarketWire.com - Beximco Pharmaceuticals said the first instalment of supply of Covid-19 vaccines from its partner Serum Institute of India had been delayed.
It remained unclear how long this delay will last, the company said.
The company previously agreed to import a further one million doses of the vaccine from SII, and had already received the first five million vaccine doses of a total of 30 million doses.
Beximco reiterated that the impact of importing and distributing the vaccine was still expected to 'have a material positive impact on the Company's full year results.'
At 9:43am: [LON:BXP] Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price was 0p at 81.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: