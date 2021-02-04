StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials group SigmaRoc has provided a trading update for the year ended December 31, 2020, ahead of the publication of its audited results, on April 13, 2021.
The company expects to report final results ahead of current market expectations, with consolidated unaudited Group revenues of approximately £124 million, representing a 77% increase on the previous year, and EBITDA of approximately £23.8 million, representing a 64% increase on the previous year.
In a statement, the company stated that it was pleased to report that good progress was being made in assessing development and acquisition projects to expand the group's footprint.
Max Vermorken, CEO of SigmaRoc, commented: 'Despite a very challenging backdrop we were able to deliver excellent financial results and continued strategic progress in 2020, thanks to nearly 1,000 dedicated colleagues, a good business model and the support of our shareholders.'
