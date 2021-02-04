StockMarketWire.com - Renewable electricity supplier and services provider Good Energy said that chief executive officer Juliet Davenport would step down.
Davenport had decided to transition from her role as CEO and take up a non-executive director position with the company as well as its subsidiary Zap-Map. She would remain CEO of the company while the formal process to find the new CEO is undertaken.
Good Energy said it had appointed an executive search firm to recruit a new CEO, and the process, which was already underway, would cover a pool of external and internal candidates.
At 9:54am: [LON:GOOD] Good Energy Group Plc share price was 0p at 161p
