StockMarketWire.com - Marble quarrying and processing company Fox Marble said it had received a new order for the supply of cut and polished paving tiles as part of phase 2 of the contract for the Municipality of Poduyeva in Kosovo.
Fox Marble began supplying material under the Poduyeva contract, which was announced on 30 July 2020, and had supplied 4,000 square metres of material to date.
The total contract was expected to be for approximately 20,000 sqm of material.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: