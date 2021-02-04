StockMarketWire.com - As the Bank of England maintained interest rates at 0.1% and said negative rates would not be introduced for at least six months, if at all, the FTSE 100 finished off its lows for the day to trade more or less flat at 6,503.72.
In the US the S&P 500 was up 0.7% to 3,855.75 by 4.30pm UK time.
Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its diabetes drug Forxiga had been approved in China to reduce the heart failure with reduced ejection fraction in adult patients with and without type-2 diabetes. The news drove its share price up 1.1% to £73.83.
Royal Dutch Shell has reported a 'stronger balance sheet' in its Q4 report, reducing net debt by $4 billion, and exceeding cash preservation targets, but reported a loss of $3.956 billion for the quarter, bringing the total loss for the year to $21.534 billion.
Its share price turned sharply lower through the course of the day, down 2.1% to £12.46.
Unilever, meanwhile, reported a 3.5% underlying sales growth, pushing net profits up 0.8% to €6.1 billion (£5.38 billion). Despite the positive announcement, its share price tumbled 6.2% to £40.67.
Telecoms company BT said a fall in profit as performance was weighed down ongoing legacy product declines and the impact of Covid-19 on its consumer and its enterprise units. Its share price reversed earlier gains to trade 3.2% lower at 124.6p.
Severn Trent has said it is 'on track' to deliver its full-year results in line with expectations and has increased its guidance for outperformance on customer ODIs to £50 million. The news saw the company's share price fell 1.8% to £23.24.
Elsewhere, foodservice company Compass said organic revenue in its first fiscal quarter fell by more than a third, in line with its expectations, owing to impact of a protracted lockdown measures to contain the virus during the winter months.
Its share price rose 4.5% to £14.10.
Homebuilder Barratt Developments resumed its dividend payments after reporting an uptick in first-half profit as a rise in completion propped up revenue. Its share price was up 2.2% to 688.3p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
