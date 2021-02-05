Interim Result
09/02/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
09/02/2021 Tui AG (TUI)
09/02/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
10/02/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
10/02/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
10/02/2021 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
10/02/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
11/02/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
11/02/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
Final Result
08/02/2021 Inland Homes PLC (INL)
08/02/2021 Inland Zdp Plc (INLZ)
09/02/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)
09/02/2021 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
09/02/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
09/02/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
09/02/2021 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
10/02/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
11/02/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
11/02/2021 Relx PLC (REL)
11/02/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
12/02/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
AGM / EGM
08/02/2021 Actual Experience Plc (ACT)
08/02/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
08/02/2021 Pensana Rare Earths Plc Ord 0.001 (PRE)
08/02/2021 Blue Star Capital PLC (BLU)
09/02/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
09/02/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
09/02/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
09/02/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
10/02/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)
10/02/2021 Mothercare PLC (MTC)
10/02/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
10/02/2021 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
10/02/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
10/02/2021 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)
11/02/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
11/02/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
11/02/2021 Calisen PLC (CLSN)
11/02/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
11/02/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
11/02/2021 Coral Products PLC (CRU)
12/02/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
12/02/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
12/02/2021 Red Rock Resources PLC (RRR)
12/02/2021 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
12/02/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
12/02/2021 Applied Graphene Materials PLC (AGM)
12/02/2021 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
12/02/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
12/02/2021 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)
12/02/2021 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
Trading Statement
08/02/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
08/02/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
09/02/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
09/02/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
09/02/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
11/02/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
11/02/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
12/02/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
12/02/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
Ex-Dividend
11/02/2021 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
11/02/2021 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
11/02/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
11/02/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
11/02/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
11/02/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
11/02/2021 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
11/02/2021 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ASL)
11/02/2021 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
11/02/2021 Blackrock Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (BRIG)
11/02/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
11/02/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)
