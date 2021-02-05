StockMarketWire.com - Life science investor Syncona has noted that its portfolio company Achilles Therapeutics expects to consider additional capital raising options this year, which could include an initial public offering in the United States.
Syncona said The timing and the terms of any such offering have not yet been determined and are subject to market conditions and other factors.
Achilles Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumours.
It said that an Independent Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (IDSMC) has completed its first review of the ongoing, first-in-human Phase I/II CHIRON and THETIS trials and has recommended that both clinical trials continue as planned.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: