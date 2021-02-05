StockMarketWire.com - Warehouse REIT said it has acquired two adjacent distribution warehouses in Harlow, Essex, for £13.9 million including costs.

The group, which specialises in industrial warehouses, said the property comprises two modern units totalling 177,000 square feet. The purchase price reflects a net initial yield of 8.6%.

Andrew Bird, managing director of the investment adviser Tilstone Partners, said: ‘Harlow is a highly sought after and fast growing South East industrial location offering access to a significant portion of the UK population in a relatively short drive time.

‘These acquisitions fit with the company's strategy of acquiring a mix of strong day one income, near term lease events allowing us to capture the reversion as well as longer term asset management opportunities.’



