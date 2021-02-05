StockMarketWire.com - Property investment group Tekcapital said portfolio company Salarius Ltd's subsidiary MicroSalt has launched an equity crowdfund to raise up to $750,000.
MicroSalt is the developer and manufacturer of a patented low-sodium salt. It has launched the crowdfund via crowdfunding platform microventures.com. Proceeds will be used to help fuel the company's growth and innovation strategy.
Victor Hugo Manzanilla, MicroSalt chief executive, said: ‘I am extremely excited and grateful for the support of more than 400 investors that have already contributed to our recently launched crowdfund.
'They are aligned with our vision to make great tasting, better-for-you snacks with MicroSalt, with roughly half the sodium compared with traditional potato chips.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
