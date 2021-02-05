StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security services company Falanx said it had won new contract and renewals across both its divisions. The company also said it was talks to secure the UK government-backed coronavirus loan to support acquisitions and growth.
The cyber security division, since November 2020, had signed a further five new customers as well as an expansion to some existing contracts for Triarii, its enhanced cyber security monitoring service, the company said.
In total the order value across all of these contracts was in excess of £700,000, of which approximately £400,000 would benefit the 2021 calendar year, it added.
The assynt strategic intelligence division had recently received a renewal for the provision of analysts from an existing client, a technology company, for £1.2 million spread over the next three financial years.
Further significant cyclical contract renewals from 'major corporations are expected to be received in the next few months,' the company said.
At 8:03am: [LON:FLX] Falanx Group Plc share price was 0p at 0.88p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
