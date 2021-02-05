StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Kibo Energy said its subsidiary Mast Energy Developments had raised in excess of £5 million through Clear Capital Markets for its upcoming IPO on the London Stock Exchange and on listing would have a market capitalisation of about £23 million.
Initial demand has exceeded expectations and the fundraise had now closed, Kibo said.
Proceeds from the IPO would be utilised to acquire and develop a portfolio of flexible power plants in the UK and become a multi-asset operator in the rapidly growing reserve power market.
'Kibo intends to maintain a strategic interest in MED post the initial fundraise and admission of at least 55%, ensuring continued upside from future developments, it added.
At 8:52am: [LON:KIBO] Kibo Mining share price was 0p at 0.22p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: