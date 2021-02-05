StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services group Gateley said it had paid £0.3 million deferred consideration Gateley Vinden, which it acquired in March last year, after the latter met an earn-out milestone.
The deferred consideration would be settled in shares of 10p each in Gateley at a price of 152p a share
At 8:57am: [LON:GTLY] Gateley Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 137p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: