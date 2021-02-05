StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services group Gateley said it had paid £0.3 million deferred consideration Gateley Vinden, which it acquired in March last year, after the latter met an earn-out milestone.

The deferred consideration would be settled in shares of 10p each in Gateley at a price of 152p a share




At 8:57am: [LON:GTLY] Gateley Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 137p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com