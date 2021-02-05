StockMarketWire.com - TalkTalk said its £1.1 million takeover by Tosca IOM could be completed by March.

The broadband provider said court and general meetings are scheduled to be held on 1 March.

If the deal goes ahead TalkTalk expects shares to be cancelled on 12 March and then suspended three days later on 15 March.

TalkTalk agreed to the £1.1 billion sale in December. Tosca IOM is a new asset vehicle formed by Toscafund Asset Management and Penta Capital.


At 9:17am: [LON:TALK] Talktalk Telecom Group PLC share price was 0p at 96p



