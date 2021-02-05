StockMarketWire.com - Industrial and property services provider Hargreaves Services said it had conditionally sold a further phase of land at Blindwells, its major 1,600 unit residential development site near Edinburgh, for at least £9.3 million.
Following the completion of the first sale of land at Blindwells to Bellway in January, Hargreaves Land had now exchanged a conditional sale contract with Persimmon for a further 12.9 acre parcel.
Completion was conditional on receipt of detailed planning permission and the completion of infrastructure works to service the site, the company said.
The minimum sale value of this phase was £9.3 million, with one third payable on completion and two further equal installments to be paid 12 months and 24 months later as infrastructure serving the plots is constructed, it added.
Completion was expected in the second half of the financial year ending 31 May 2022.
At 9:20am: [LON:HSP] Hargreaves Services PLC share price was 0p at 222p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: