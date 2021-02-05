StockMarketWire.com - Ascent Resources confirmed it remained in direct negotiations with the Republic of Slovenia with a view to potentially settling the claim against the government for refusing to grant a fracking permit for its Petisovci field, in an 'amicable manner.'
The company is seeking to claim damages and said it had invested more than €50 million into the project.
The company also announced that PG-11A, one of its two development wells on the Petisovci tight gas field had now been put back into production.
'Following recent increases in local gas prices (some 175% up from mid 2020 levels of circa €7 per MWh) and a recently observed pressure anomaly building up in the annulus and tubing at PG-11A, the JV partner has put the well back into production with a view to accreting additional JV revenues and to enable an evaluation of the source of the pressure anomaly and remedial action,' the company said.
At 10:01am: [LON:AST] Ascent Resources PLC share price was 0p at 5.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: