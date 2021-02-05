StockMarketWire.com - Non-executive director Nick Cooper is stepping down from the board of CPP Group.
He is doing so to focus on his executive role as general counsel and company secretary at Johnson Matthey.
Cooper will relinquish his role on 28th February 2021.
Chairman David Morrison said: 'I would like to thank Nick for his substantial contribution to the company over the last few years in what has been a period of positive transformation for the business. He leaves with all our best wishes for the future.'
