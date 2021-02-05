StockMarketWire.com - The chief technology officer at GBL Group Colin McQuade is joining the board of All Active Asset Capital.
McQuade's appointment is subject to approval from the company's nominated adviser.
Prior to BGL, he was head of change technology at Barclays International and spent 10 years at Sky Group where he was managing director of group TV and digital platforms.
If approved, he will join the board as a non-executive director.
At 1:21pm: [LON:AAA] All Asia Asset Capital Ltd share price was 0p at 7.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
