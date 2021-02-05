StockMarketWire.com - Microsaic is boosting its board with two new additions, after their appointments received approval at the company's annual general meeting.

Joining the board with immediate effect are Gerard Brandon and Dr Nigel Burton as non-executive chairman and non-executive director respectively.

They replace Peter Grant, who was non-executive chair, and Eric Yeatman who are leaving the board. Yeatman will be retained as a consultant.

Brandon is CEO of both DeepVerge and Cellulac.

Dr Burton has held a number of senior roles within the investment banking industry, working at firms such as UBS Warburg and Deutsche Bank.




