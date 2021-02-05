StockMarketWire.com - Microsaic is boosting its board with two new additions, after their appointments received approval at the company's annual general meeting.
Joining the board with immediate effect are Gerard Brandon and Dr Nigel Burton as non-executive chairman and non-executive director respectively.
They replace Peter Grant, who was non-executive chair, and Eric Yeatman who are leaving the board. Yeatman will be retained as a consultant.
Brandon is CEO of both DeepVerge and Cellulac.
Dr Burton has held a number of senior roles within the investment banking industry, working at firms such as UBS Warburg and Deutsche Bank.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.