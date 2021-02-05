StockMarketWire.com - Sportech will gain £36.1 million in aggregate net cash from sales of assets and business divisions in 2020.
Last year, the betting service provider confirmed it was in talks to sell its Global Tote business to Betmakers.
The group is also selling its Bump 50:50 business to Canadian Bank Note with both transactions expected to close in the first half of 2021.
Elsewhere, Sportech is selling its property in New Haven, Connecticut for $6.75 million. More details will be disclosed in the company's full year results, to be published on 8th April 2021.
CEO Richard McGuire said: 'Following corporate activity announced in recent months, the Group structure and business will adjust during FY 2021. We remain focused on our US headquarters in Connecticut where management and personnel remain fully motivated to be part of the States' expanded gaming solution alongside our Connecticut gaming neighbours.'
At 1:35pm: [LON:SPO] Sportech PLC share price was 0p at 26.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
