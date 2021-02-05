StockMarketWire.com - Lynda Clarizio, former CEO of Invision, is joining the board of Intertek as non-executive director.

Clarizio, who was also president of US media at Nielsen Holdings, will join the board from 1st March 2021.

She is currently a director at CDW Corporation, Emerald Holding, OpenSlate and Resonate Networks.

Elsewhere, Loise Makin is stepping down from the board of Intertek as a non-executive director on 30th June 2021.

Chairman Andy Martin, Chairman of Intertek said: 'Lynda brings a strong track record of outstanding leadership in complex organisations and her significant experience in digital measurement and broader technology provides a strong addition. On behalf of Intertek, I would also like to thank Louise Makin for her enthusiasm, dedicated service and valuable contribution.'


At 1:44pm: [LON:ITRK] Intertek Group PLC share price was 0p at 6078p



