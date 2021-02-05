StockMarketWire.com - David Hutchins, chair of the FTSE Gold Mines Index committee, is joining the board of Wishbone Gold as a non-executive director.
Previously, he ran various funds for M&G and is a specialist in gold and commodity investment.
He joins the board with immediate effect.
Chairman Richard Poulden said: 'His extensive fund management experience gives him an insight into the structure of many deals which have been concluded across the industry. His knowledge of this and of the global gold industry will add significant value as we move to explore and develop our exciting portfolio of assets.'
At 1:48pm: [LON:WSBN] Wishbone Gold PLC share price was 0p at 12.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
