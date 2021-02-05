StockMarketWire.com - Aggreko is in talks to be acquired by TDR Capital and I Squared Capital.

The firm has confirmed the discussions in response to press speculation and share price movements.

The consortium is in talks about acquiring Aggreko at a price of 880 pence per ordinary share.

Based on Aggreko's closing share price yesterday, the Proposal would represent a 39% premium.

There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made or as to the terms on which any offer might be made.




At 2:50pm: [LON:AGK] Aggreko PLC share price was 0p at 523.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com