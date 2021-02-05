StockMarketWire.com - Aggreko is in talks to be acquired by TDR Capital and I Squared Capital.
The firm has confirmed the discussions in response to press speculation and share price movements.
The consortium is in talks about acquiring Aggreko at a price of 880 pence per ordinary share.
Based on Aggreko's closing share price yesterday, the Proposal would represent a 39% premium.
There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made or as to the terms on which any offer might be made.
