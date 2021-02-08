Interim Result
09/02/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
09/02/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
09/02/2021 Tui AG (TUI)
10/02/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
10/02/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
10/02/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
10/02/2021 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
11/02/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
11/02/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
15/02/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
15/02/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
15/02/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
16/02/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
16/02/2021 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)
16/02/2021 K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C)
16/02/2021 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
16/02/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
17/02/2021 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
18/02/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
18/02/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
18/02/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
22/02/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
22/02/2021 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
22/02/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
22/02/2021 Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX)
22/02/2021 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
23/02/2021 Mcbride PLC (MCB)
23/02/2021 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
23/02/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
23/02/2021 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)
24/02/2021 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
24/02/2021 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)
25/02/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
25/02/2021 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
25/02/2021 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)
25/02/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
25/02/2021 Pantheon Resources PLC (PANR)
Final Result
09/02/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
09/02/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)
09/02/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
09/02/2021 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
09/02/2021 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
10/02/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
11/02/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
11/02/2021 Relx PLC (REL)
11/02/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
12/02/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
16/02/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
17/02/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
17/02/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
17/02/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
17/02/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
18/02/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
18/02/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
18/02/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
18/02/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
18/02/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
19/02/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
19/02/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
19/02/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
19/02/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
23/02/2021 Creston PLC (CRE)
24/02/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
25/02/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
25/02/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
25/02/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
25/02/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
25/02/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
25/02/2021 Centrica PLC (CNA)
25/02/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
25/02/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
25/02/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
25/02/2021 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
25/02/2021 Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT)
25/02/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
26/02/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
26/02/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
26/02/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
26/02/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
AGM / EGM
09/02/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
09/02/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
09/02/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
09/02/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
10/02/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)
10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
10/02/2021 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)
10/02/2021 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
10/02/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
10/02/2021 Mothercare PLC (MTC)
10/02/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
11/02/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
11/02/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
11/02/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
11/02/2021 Calisen PLC (CLSN)
11/02/2021 Coral Products PLC (CRU)
11/02/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
12/02/2021 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
12/02/2021 Applied Graphene Materials PLC (AGM)
12/02/2021 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
12/02/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
12/02/2021 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
12/02/2021 Red Rock Resources PLC (RRR)
12/02/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
12/02/2021 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)
12/02/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
12/02/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
15/02/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
15/02/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
15/02/2021 Countrywide PLC (CWD)
15/02/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
15/02/2021 Keras Resources PLC (KRS)
15/02/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
15/02/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
16/02/2021 Nexus Infrastructure PLC (NEXS)
16/02/2021 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
16/02/2021 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
16/02/2021 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
16/02/2021 Ovoca Bio PLC (OVB)
17/02/2021 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
17/02/2021 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
17/02/2021 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
17/02/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
17/02/2021 Eqtec PLC (EQT)
17/02/2021 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
18/02/2021 Aminex PLC (AEX)
18/02/2021 React Group PLC (REAT)
18/02/2021 Ridgecrest PLC (RDGC)
18/02/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
18/02/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
19/02/2021 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
19/02/2021 Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)
19/02/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)
19/02/2021 Petroneft Resources PLC (PTR)
22/02/2021 Sabien Technology Group PLC (SNT)
22/02/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
22/02/2021 Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO)
22/02/2021 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)
23/02/2021 Image Scan Holdings PLC (IGE)
23/02/2021 Arkle Resources PLC (ARK)
23/02/2021 Petrel Resources PLC (PET)
23/02/2021 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
24/02/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
24/02/2021 Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA)
24/02/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
24/02/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
25/02/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)
26/02/2021 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)
Trading Statement
09/02/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
09/02/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
09/02/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
11/02/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
11/02/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
12/02/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
12/02/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
16/02/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
16/02/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
17/02/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
17/02/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
18/02/2021 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
18/02/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)
26/02/2021 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
Ex-Dividend
11/02/2021 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
11/02/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)
11/02/2021 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
11/02/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
11/02/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
11/02/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
11/02/2021 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
11/02/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
11/02/2021 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
11/02/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
11/02/2021 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ASL)
11/02/2021 Blackrock Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (BRIG)
12/02/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
12/02/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
12/02/2021 Jpmorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income PLC (JSGI)
12/02/2021 Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC (BRFI)
12/02/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
