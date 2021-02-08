StockMarketWire.com - Credit reporting company Experian said it there was no evidence that its technology systems had been compromised following reports media reports concerning data illegally offered for sale on the internet in Brazil.
The data included photographs, social security INSS, vehicle registrations and social media login details, the company said, but stressed that Serasa did not collect or hold such data.
'There was no evidence that positive or negative credit data has been illegally obtained from Serasa, it added.
'In spite of exhaustive investigations to date there is no evidence that our technology systems have been compromised,' it added.
