StockMarketWire.com - Disease test kit supplier Omega Diagnostics confirmed it was upscaling its manufacturing capabilities, while acknowledging a media report stating that it had been selected by the UK government to produce Covid-19 rapid tests.
Omega Diagnostics said it had noted a report in the Financial Times, which said it was among three companies selected to produce up to 2 million lateral flow devices per day for the UK.
'The company can confirm that it is continuing to modify its Alva-based facility to upscale significantly its lateral flow test production capacity,' Omega Diagnostics said.
'When contracts or supply agreements are signed to utilise this capacity the company will announce this in line with AIM disclosure obligations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
