StockMarketWire.com - Digital learning company Learning Technologies said it had acquired UK-based PDT Global, a provider of online diversity and inclusion training solutions, for at least £13.2 million.
The acquisition would expand global reach and capabilities of LTG's affirmity business within the diversity & inclusion training and consulting sector, the company said.
PDT Global delivered unaudited revenue of £4.8 million in 2020 and EBIT of about £2.0 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
