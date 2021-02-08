StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision said it had entered into an agreement to acquire an additional 16.7% stake in the large scale raw cashew nut processing project at Tiebissou, Ivory Coast, for £1.062m.
The further investment would increase the stake interest in the project to 70.7%.
The cashew project was on course to become Dekel's second producing asset in Q2 2021, alongside the 100%-owned palm oil asset at Ayenouan, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
