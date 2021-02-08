StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuels developer Velocys said it had signed a collaboration agreement with Toyo Engineering for the production of sustainable aviation fuel and other renewable fuels in Japan.
The agreement followed on from work already conducted in 2020 between the companies at a biomass-to-jet-fuel demonstration facility in Japan.
The collaboration would extend to include the supply of Velocys technology in other sustainable aviation fuels, e-Fuels and biomass-to-liquids projects in the Japanese market.
'Whilst there is no immediate material impact on revenue, we are delighted that the collaboration provides a pathway to commercialisation in Japan,' chief executive Henrik Wareborn said.
