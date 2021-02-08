StockMarketWire.com - UK gas company Independent Oil and Gas said it had appointed David Gibson as its new chief operating officer.
Most recently, Gibson was with Ithaca Energy, where he led the integration of the North Sea assets acquired for $2 billion from Chevron and subsequently was appointed assets director.
The appointed enabled Rupert Newall to step back from his interim project director role and continue in his permanent role as chief financial officer, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
