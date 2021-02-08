StockMarketWire.com - Cloud platform group LoopUp confirmed that it expected to report higher annual revenue and core earnings for the year 2020.
In line with the trading statement of 27 November 2020, the company confirmed that it expected revenue for year ended 31 December 2020 to be approximately £50.2 million, up from £42.5 million, and earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDAm, to be approximately £15.3 million, up from £6.4 million.
More details would be provided when the group announces its preliminary FY2020 results on 23 March 2021, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: