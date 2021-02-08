StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality music group MelodyVR said it had launched a planned 5G music partnership in Singapore with telecom company Singtel.
Under the exclusive partnership, first announced in December, MelodyVR would the 5G music partner to new and upgrading 5G Singtel customers.
Singtel had 4.3 million mobile customers in Singapore representing more than a 50% market share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
