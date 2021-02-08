StockMarketWire.com - The Fulham Shore said revenues were currently running at around 46% of of normal trading levels owing to currency government restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Fulham Shore's restaurant estate comprises 53 Franco Manca pizzeria and 19 The Real Greek restaurants.
Throughout the current third lockdown and tier 4, which began on 20 December 2020, the group had been trading through delivery and take out services at 48 Franco Manca and 10 The Real Greek, the company said.
'The directors are confident that when the UK Government removes trading and "stay at home" restrictions, trading will return to previous levels,' the company said.
'In addition to our existing commitment to open a new Franco Manca in Glasgow this summer, the group is in final negotiations to secure two more sites over the next few weeks, one for Franco Manca and another for The Real Greek, it added.
Subject to concluding these negotiations as anticipated, both these restaurants would be ready to start trading in the summer, the company said.
At 8:02am: [LON:FUL] The Fulham Shore Plc share price was 0p at 8.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
