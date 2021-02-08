StockMarketWire.com - Fresh cream cakes retailer Cake Box said it had opened its 150th store, located in Romford.
Following investment to support the group's continued expansion, operations at Cake Box's new bakery and distribution centre in Coventry were due to 'begin shortly, complementing existing facilities in Enfield and Bradford,' the company said. The opening was the company's 66th since its IPO on the AIM market in June 2018.
At 8:32am: [LON:CBOX] Cake Box Holdings Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was 0p at 192.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
