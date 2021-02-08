StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company 4D pharma said it had signed a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck in Germany and Pfizer for an immunotherapy approved as a first-line maintenance treatment for patients with urothelial cancer.
Bavencio was co-developed and co-commercialized by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer.
Under the collaboration, 4D pharma intended to commence a clinical trial in 2021 to evaluate Bavencio in combination with MRx0518 as a first-line maintenance therapy for 'patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma that has not progressed with first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy,' the company said.
At 8:36am: [LON:DDDD] 4d Pharma Plc Ord 0.25p share price was 0p at 95.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
